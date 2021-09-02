What does the toughest US anti-abortion law that went into effect in Texas says

Anti-abortion groups demonstrating in Texas

Anti-abortion groups demonstrating in Texas; State now has the strictest law of its kind in the country, which gives private citizens the right to prosecute people involved in any abortion

A law that prevents most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — billed as the strictest abortion law in the US — went into effect this Wednesday (September 1) in the state of Texas.

The new legislation prohibits the practice in the case of fetal heartbeat detection. The concept, championed by anti-abortion activists, is heavily criticized by medical authorities and feminist groups.

The law gives anyone the right to prosecute doctors who perform abortions beyond the six-week threshold.

Dubbed the “Heart Beat Law,” the legislation had been enacted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May.