what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Thursday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing it on Wednesday (1st) up 0.52%, at 119,396 points, it opened up 0.25% close to 9:25 am this Thursday (2), while it retreated 0.01%, at R$ 5.2070

In the US, the 100 futures traded up 0.19, while e rose 0.17% and 0.19%, respectively. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ), the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, fell 0.55% in the American pre-market.

Brazil recorded on Wednesday 737 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 581,150, informed the Ministry of Health. in the country advancing to 20,804,215, added the folder.

Analysts are cutting expectations of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), due to the water crisis and political and fiscal noise in the country. O Credit Suisse (SIX:) revised its forecast for 2021 from 5.5% to 5.3% and Bank of America now expects 5.2% growth.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, on the other hand, remains confident: “This year we are going to grow 5.3%, 5.4% and we can grow a lot next year,” he said at the meeting of the Parliamentary Front for Competitive Brazil. The estimates were made after IBGE announced that GDP dropped 0.1% in the second quarter.

Yesterday, the Chamber of Deputies approved, from 398 to 77, the basic text of the reform that alters the Income Tax for individuals, companies and investments. With the support of the opposition, the text was modified to leave out the restriction of access to the simplified declaration and to expand tax incentives for specific sectors.

New concessions were made, with a reduction in federal tax collection, without any calculations being presented by the economic team. Deputies are now analyzing 26 suggestions for changing the base text, called highlights, including the issue of taxation of dividends at a rate of 15%.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, the House rejected, by 47 votes to 27, the Administrative Reform, in a new defeat for the government. The measure was criticized by senators for the short time to discuss the actions and also for the risk of weakening labor relations with the possibility of hiring without a formal contract.

News of the day

DST – Without an official government position for two months, associations in the food, tourism and trade sectors sent a new request to President Jair Bolsonaro for the return of daylight saving time. In the document sent last Wednesday night, the entities argue that any energy savings would be relevant given the seriousness of the water crisis facing the country.

Crazy Cow – The Ministry of Agriculture is investigating a suspected “mad cow” disease identified in the country, confirmed the folder in a statement on Wednesday, although there are chances of being an atypical case, where there is no contamination, according to an industry source.

Exchange – The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said yesterday that the growth of the exchange flow to Brazil and the achievement of fiscal “credibility” should increase the value of the exchange rate, according to Valor Econômico. But he recalled that the exchange rate is floating and that the BC does not have a “planning” for the dollar, intervening only when it encounters market dysfunctions

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Ciro Nogueira, Minister of State Head of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic; Meeting with Humberto Fernandes de Moura, Deputy Executive Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic; Meeting with Bruno Bianco, Attorney General of the Union; Launching Ceremony of Railway Authorizations – September Railway.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting of the Supplementary Health Council/CONSU; Launching Ceremony of Railway Authorizations – September Railway.

Campos Neto – Meeting with the Chief Minister of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Nogueira, Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro, Executive Secretary of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

corporate news

Harvest – By the end of the year, Seara should have three new distribution centers in operation, the company told Broadcast Agro. With the units in operation, the JBS (SA:) company for the poultry, pork, fish, plant-based and prepared food sectors will expand its storage capacity by 4,700 tons, with 1,200 tons in Uberlândia; 1,900 in Goiânia and 1,600 in Vila Velha.

fulwood – The developer of warehouses and logistics-industrial condominiums Fulwood filed on Tuesday, 31, a request for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

Eletrobras (SA:) – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes admitted that privatization of Eletrobras was approved with some “turtles” inserted by lawmakers, although larger “tortoises” have been removed from the text. For Guedes, what is “reasonable, digestible, understandable” was maintained in the text, given the legitimacy of parliamentarians to “defend their regions”.

Petrobras (SA:) – General Joaquim Silva e Luna has already hired at least six soldiers to work in posts to support the presidency of Petrobras and Transpetro, the largest subsidiary of the state-owned company, since taking command in mid-April. With the new hires, the number of officers housed at the top of the company reaches at least ten, including Silva and Luna himself.

Blue (SA:) – The president of the airline Latam Brasil SA, Jerome Cadier, defended that an eventual offer to buy the company by Azul is out of the question and that the rival wants to have a monopoly in order to increase fares.

Taesa (SA:) – Taesa started commercial operation on the 500 kV transmission line that connects Minas Gerais to Bahia, passing through the cities of Pirapora, Janaúba and Bom Jesus da Lapa. There was an anticipation of six months in the delivery of the project in relation to the forecast and a reduction of 18% in the Capex estimated by Aneel in the transmission auction 13/2015.

BRF (SA:) – BRF completed the acquisition of Mogiana Alimentos, through its subsidiary BRF Pet. The price to be paid for the purchase of the company and the Hercosul Group is R$ 1.35 billion, still subject to adjustments.

EDP ​​(SA:) – EDP ​​Brasil will invest R$41.9 million to build a green hydrogen plant in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, with the capacity to produce 250 Nm3/h of gas. The unit is expected to start production at the end of 2022.

Hi (SA:) – After a 100-day pilot, the telephone operator Oi and fintech Conta Zap reformulated the health service they are putting on the market, to gain scale and competitiveness, for a price of R$9.90 per month, according to Valor Econômico . The operator’s bet is to achieve penetration in its customer base who are low-income self-employed professionals, today without access to the private health network.

Itaú (SA:) – In partnership with ConectCar, a company in which it holds half the capital, Itaú announced the launch of Tag Itaú. The sticker, which allows automatic passage through all toll booths and over a thousand parking lots in the country, will be offered to its customers without a monthly fee.