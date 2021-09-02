What’s behind the ‘mysterious’ fever that’s been killing children in India | Science and Health

For more than a week, children in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India have been waking up with a high fever and drenched in sweat.

Many of them complain of joint pain, headaches, dehydration and nausea. In some cases, they reported skin rashes that spread to the legs and arms.

At least 50 people, mostly children, died from fever, and several hundred were hospitalized in six districts in the eastern part of the state. None of the dead tested positive for Covid-19.

At a time when India appears to be slowly recovering from a second deadly wave of coronaviruses, the deaths in Uttar Pradesh have sparked a flurry of panic headlines about a “mysterious fever” sweeping the interior of India’s most populous state.

Doctors in some of the affected districts – Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj and Firozabad – believe that dengue, the viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, could be the leading cause of death.

They say that many of the patients were brought to the hospital with a count of platelets, a component of the blood that helps form clots, declining, which characterizes a severe form of dengue.

“Patients, especially children in hospitals, are dying very quickly,” said Neeta Kulshrestha, the health authority for the district of Firozabad, where 40 people, including 32 children, died last week.

Transmitted by female mosquitoes, dengue is primarily a tropical disease and has been circulating in India for hundreds of years. It is endemic in over 100 countries, including Brazil, but around 70% of cases are reported in Asia. There are four dengue viruses, and children are up to five times more likely to die from a second dengue infection than adults.

The mosquito – Aedes aegypti – reproduces in and around houses in containers containing fresh water. “Humans provide breeding grounds and only humans can take them out,” says virologist Scott Halstead, one of the world’s leading experts on mosquito-borne viruses.

Nearly 100 million severe dengue cases – with severe bleeding and organ damage – are reported worldwide each year. “The combined impact of the covid-19 and dengue epidemics can result in devastating consequences for populations at risk,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, it remains unclear whether a dengue epidemic is solely responsible for the fever-related deaths in Uttar Pradesh.

The state with more than 200 million people and traditionally poor standards of sanitation, high levels of malnutrition in children and patchy health care routinely reports these cases of “mystery fever” after monsoon rains every two years.

Outbreaks of mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis – first identified in Uttar Pradesh in 1978 – have claimed more than 6,500 lives since then. The disease has spread mainly through Gorakhpur and adjacent districts bordering Nepal, near the Himalayas, all low-lying and prone to flooding, providing fertile ground for mosquitoes that carry the virus.

A vaccination campaign started in 2013 has reduced cases. But children are still dying. Seventeen children have died of encephalitis in Gorakhpur so far this year, and 428 cases have been reported.

In 2014, responding to the increase in cases of children dying of encephalitis and myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – scientists examined 250 affected children in Gorakhpur. They found that 160 of them had antibodies against the bacteria that caused typhus.

Typhus scrub is a bacterial infection transmitted by the bites of infected mites.

Mites settle in the thriving vegetation of villages after monsoon rains. Scientists have found mites in firewood that residents store inside their homes. Typhus scrub often spreads when children handle firewood at home or defecate outdoors in mite-infested bushes.

In a separate study, scientists also found that typhus and dengue were primarily responsible for post-monsoon fever cases in six districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh between 2015 and 2019. Another potentially fatal bacterial infection, leptospirosis, transmitted from animals to humans, and chikungunya, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, were other fever-causing pathogens.

“So there were a lot of fever-related illnesses going on in the region after the monsoons were over. You need systemic surveillance to track these illnesses and treat them,” says V Ravi, professor of virology at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (Nimhans), who led the second study.

In early 2006, scientists investigated another “mysterious” outbreak of fever-related deaths among children in Uttar Pradesh. This time, they found that the children died after consuming marjoram, which grew abundantly in the west of the state, and which, in high doses, can be toxic.

This food poisoning resulted from “poverty, hunger, lack of parental supervision, ignorance, children playing alone, unavailability of toys and easy access to the plant,” the scientists concluded.

Clearly, only further investigation and genome analysis will reveal whether the latest wave of “mysterious fevers” in India was triggered only by dengue fever or a host of other diseases. This would mean that local clinics and hospitals need to be trained in collecting samples from people suffering from fever and sending them out for genome testing in laboratories.

Furthermore, there is no clear record of how these fevers started and progressed; and whether the severity of the condition was determined by the long and arduous journeys people have to make to public hospitals for treatment or whether the affected children were suffering from other illnesses such as tuberculosis.

If dengue is the only cause of the mysterious deaths, this suggests that the government’s anti-mosquito control programs are largely ineffective. The intensity of transmission, according to virologist Halstead, can only be determined by age-group antibody testing.

“If we don’t investigate properly and regularly, a lot of things will remain a mystery,” said an Indian virologist, preferring to remain anonymous.