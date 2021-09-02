where to watch, game schedule for the Qatar Cup qualifiers

Brazil measures forces with Chile, this Thursday (2) from 10 pm (Brasilia time) at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, in a match for the 9th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (Qatar). And, even with embezzlements and acting away from home, the Brazilian team arrives as favorites.

The favoritism of the team led by coach Tite is the result of the team’s excellent campaign in the qualifying competition for the World Cup. Brazil has 100% success, with six victories in six matches played, in addition to having the most positive attack, with 16 goals scored. It is also worth remembering that the Brazilian team and Chile have already met this year, for the quarterfinals of Copa América. And the victory was Brazilian, 1-0, thanks to a goal by Lucas Paquetá.

For this match, and the next two for the Qualifiers, coach Tite will not be able to count on some players called up, nine who were not released by teams from England, in addition to Malcolm and Claudinho, who even performed and trained, but were released to return to Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), after repeated requests from the Russian team.

To deal with this challenge, the commander of the Brazilian team chose to call names, experienced and young, in a second call, such as striker Hulk (Atlético-MG), defender Miranda (São Paulo), midfielder Gerson ( Olympique, from France) and forward Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, from Spain).

“The athlete is proud to be on the Brazilian team. This is between the lines, in behavior, from the youngest to the most experienced. When we see Dani [Alves] and Miranda, their happiness and the commitment they have to work, participation, daily life, contact and what is off camera. We see in the young athlete how much feeling he has to come here. And it’s up to us to provide them with functions they perform in their clubs, because that creates tranquility and confidence”, said Tite, at a press conference before the trip to Chile, about the joy of young and experienced players in defending the national team.

In the interview, the coach did not give any hints as to which team would be the starting lineup, but he highlighted a challenge, finding creative midfielders: “What we are looking for is a bigger creative process, more creative midfielders. Our construction is sometimes very vertical. If the team had a difficult defensive situation, it would be a possibility. But the priority is offensive construction”.

The fact is that, regardless of the formation, Brazil’s objective is to maintain its invincibility and a loose leadership in the qualifiers.

Where to watch Brazil and Chile

TV Globo, SportTV and GE.

Classic with Argentina

After the confrontation with Chile, Brazil receives Argentina, next Sunday (5) from 4 pm, in São Paulo. The Brazilian team closes the FIFA date against Peru, next Thursday (9) from 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata.

Writing with Agência Brasil