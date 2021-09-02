where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Fluminense and Juventude face off tomorrow night (02), at 7 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, in a game postponed for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The two teams have 21 points and are at the bottom of the table. If the match wins, however, one of the two teams takes eighth place and enters the fight for a spot in Libertadores.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast on Premiere channel. Also, the UOL Score also tracks the game in real time.

stadium and time

Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), at 8 pm (Brasilia)

Probable escalations

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Arias, Lucca and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Youth: Marcelo Carne; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster (Quintero) and William Matheus; Matheus Jesus, Guilherme Castilho and Wagner; Paulinho Boia, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

Arbitration

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Latest results

The two teams entered the field for the Brazilian Championship. Fluminense beat Bahia 2-0 at Maracanã, while Juventude comes from a 1-1 draw with São Paulo in Caxias do Sul.