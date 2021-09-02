WHO distributes 100 million Chinese vaccines, but Brazil stays out – 02/09/2021

Brazil was left out of the first distribution of Chinese vaccines by the WHO (World Health Organization). Documents from the entity that detail the volume of doses received by each country indicate that about 60 governments were benefited in the period between July and September. But Brazil was not included.

This is the first time that the Covax Facility – the mechanism created by the WHO – carried out the distribution of doses from Sinovac and Sinopharm, two Chinese companies that now have the approval of the international agency.

In total, the WHO will distribute 100 million doses, half from each of the companies. 15 million of them go to a special fund, designated to guarantee the supply of doses for places experiencing humanitarian crises.

10 million doses will go to Indonesia, plus another 2 million to Colombia or 3.1 million to Algeria.

In Latin America, a total of twelve countries will benefit from the first wave of Chinese vaccines, including Argentina, Chile, Uruguay or Venezuela.

Brazilian diplomats and sources from the Ministry of Health confirmed to the report that the government of Jair Bolsonaro chose to keep 3.9 million doses of Chinese vaccines. But the country was left out of the first distribution.

Asked about the Brazilian absence, Covax kept the mystery and repeated the lack of transparency that has marked its management. “The allocation of vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm is part of our 6th round of allocations,” it said. Four reasons can lead a country not to be part of this first distribution of Chinese vaccines:

Countries that choose to skip this particular allocation round

Countries that choose not to receive Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines

Countries that request further clarification for distribution

Countries that have already achieved higher levels of total population coverage than other participants through previous distributions.

Asked which of these options Brazil fit in, Covax once again refused to inform.

“As Brazil is a self-financed participant in Covax, questions about its participation in the distribution rounds should be directed to the government of Brazil,” he said.

Mystery also in Brazil

The Ministry of Health was also contacted by the report, but did not respond. Sources in the portfolio said that decisions related to Covax take place within the scope of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

PAHO’s press office, however, also stated that it could not provide justifications as it did not know which “WHO document” or which “Chinese vaccines” were part of the WHO decision.

The agency sent an explanation about the operation of sending vaccines via the COVAX mechanism and stated that as Brazil is one of the consortium’s self-financed countries, the vaccines are purchased with resources from the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

“The allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX to its participants is guided by the principles set out in the WHO Fair Allocation Framework, agreed with WHO Member States in September 2020,” said PAHO.

According to the agency, once it is informed about the availability of doses of COVAX vaccines for the countries of the Americas, PAHO consults the country on the interest in the available vaccines. If so, the delivery process is started – including logistics and documentation – with the country.

“As soon as there is a confirmed date for the arrival via the PAHO Revolving Fund of COVAX vaccines in Brazil, whether from Sinovac/Coronavac or another manufacturer, it will be announced to the press as it has been done since the first shipment to the country,” he said.