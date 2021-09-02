WHO warns of yet another variant of the coronavirus, Mu

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert this Wednesday (1/9) about another variant of interest, Mu. The coronavirus mutation was first identified in Colombia in January, but has already been found in 40 other countries.

The variant is not yet considered “of concern”, like Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, but it is being monitored by WHO. More than 4,000 cases have been reported and, according to the entity, the mutation may have made the coronavirus more resistant to vaccines. There is also concern that she may be even more infectious.

“Since the first identification in Colombia in January 2021, sporadic cases of the Mu variant and some larger outbreaks have been reported in countries in South America and Europe. Although the global prevalence of the variant among sequenced cases has fallen and is now at less than 0.1% of the total occurrences, the presence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has been consistently increasing,” says the report of the organization.

