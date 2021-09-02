WHO warns of yet another variant of the coronavirus, Mu

by

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert this Wednesday (1/9) about another variant of interest, Mu. The coronavirus mutation was first identified in Colombia in January, but has already been found in 40 other countries.

The variant is not yet considered “of concern”, like Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, but it is being monitored by WHO. More than 4,000 cases have been reported and, according to the entity, the mutation may have made the coronavirus more resistant to vaccines. There is also concern that she may be even more infectious.

“Since the first identification in Colombia in January 2021, sporadic cases of the Mu variant and some larger outbreaks have been reported in countries in South America and Europe. Although the global prevalence of the variant among sequenced cases has fallen and is now at less than 0.1% of the total occurrences, the presence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has been consistently increasing,” says the report of the organization.

Learn more about coronavirus variants:

mask people illustration

Over the months, the coronavirus mutated to continue infecting people GettyImages

coronavirus covid sars-cov-2 virus 2

Numerous variants of the virus have emerged, but WHO considers four to be of “concern”Getty Images

coronavirus illustration

Alfa is the first identified variant in the UKGetty Images

coronavirus covid sars-cov-2

It is more transmissible than the original virus, and was responsible for a rise in cases in several countries. Freepik/Reproduction

image of a coronavirus

Beta is the South African variantCDC/Unsplash

coronavirus illustration

The Beta version is no longer transferable, but it is the most efficient in bypassing the body’s defenses.Callista Images/Getty Images

Coronavirus representation on gray background

The Gamma variant is the Brazilian, formerly known as P.1Andriy Onufriyenko/GettyImages

coronavirus illustration

It is also more transmissible, but it is not responsible for more severe cases of the infection.GettyImages

coronavirus illustration

Delta is the first-identified variant in India, and is one of the most common in the world. GettyImages

Coronavirus

It is the most communicable so far, and causes symptoms that are slightly different from the common illness and more similar to flu.Getty Images

vaccine illustration

The vaccines available so far work against most variants, although not perfectlyGetty Images

