Wholesale network opens 240 job openings in Cabo de Santo Agostinho

About to open a new store in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Assaí Atacadista is offering 240 job openings in the city. The new unit of the network, which will be located on Rodovia PE 60, nº 2520, in Garapu, should open its doors in the coming months.

To compose the new staff, vacancies are being offered for section head, loss prevention inspector, merchandiser, cashier, maintenance assistant, forklift operator, kitchen assistant, nutritionist, among functions that also include opportunities for people with disabilities. According to the wholesaler network, all are effective.

Anyone interested should register exclusively on the site https://expansaoassaicabosantoagostinho.gupy.io until October 22nd. To start participating in the selection process, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, telephone number and e-mail address. The selection process will be 100% online. Thus, the network emphasizes that it is important that candidates keep their registration data up to date.

Assaí also emphasizes that it offers remuneration and benefits package compatible with the market. The network also has a structured career plan and constantly invests in training and professional development of its employees across the country.