Wholesale network opens 240 job openings in Cabo de Santo Agostinho

About to open a new store in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Assaí Atacadista is offering 240 job openings in the city. The new unit of the network, which will be located on Rodovia PE 60, nº 2520, in Garapu, should open its doors in the coming months.
Anyone interested should register exclusively on the site https://expansaoassaicabosantoagostinho.gupy.io until October 22nd. To start participating in the selection process, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, telephone number and e-mail address. The selection process will be 100% online. Thus, the network emphasizes that it is important that candidates keep their registration data up to date.
Assaí also emphasizes that it offers remuneration and benefits package compatible with the market. The network also has a structured career plan and constantly invests in training and professional development of its employees across the country.
Assaí Wholesaler
The opening of the new unit is a continuation of the brand’s expansion plan, which has more than doubled its presence in the national territory in the last six years. Currently, Assaí is present in 23 states and the Federal District, reaching more than 100 municipalities. In Pernambuco, the company currently has 8 units.