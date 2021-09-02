Why did PSG refuse more than R$1 billion for Mbappé? Newspaper reveals reason that even includes Messi and Neymar

This summer’s transfer window was busy until the last second and had its activities closed last Tuesday (31). However, the most anticipated possible hiring did not happen: Kylian Mbappé’s visit to Real Madrid. And the newspaper L’Equipe, from France, explains why.

According to French media, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, was one of those responsible for stopping the transfer, as he could not deprive the fans of the PSG to watch the trio Neymar, Messi and Mbappé on the field, even if he had to go over the desire of the French striker – who did not want to continue in Paris – and the millionaire offer of the club merengue.

Real Madrid had to give up on signing the player even before the window closed, as PSG did not respond to the Spanish club’s latest offer for 170 million euros (BRL 1 billion).

According to the publication, the directors of PSG Nasser al-Khelaïfi (president) and Leonardo (sports director), and Real Florentino Pérez (president) and José Angel Sanchez (general manager) tried to make the negotiation happen in the best way possible. But the signal from Qatar did not allow it.

On the Paris side, the president and sporting director said they would not sell Mbappé, as he was considered part of the French club’s project. But with the striker’s position of not wanting to renew with PSG, a transfer to Spain could happen. But Paris didn’t budge.

PSG begins talks of a possible renewal of Mbappé in January. Al-Khelaifi’s team has four months to go to make the attacker change his mind. If that doesn’t happen, the player could arrive for free at Real Madrid in the middle of next year, when Mbappé’s tie with the Paris team comes to an end.

The conciliation between the player and the PSG leaders, however, must be complicated. As reported by the French press, Mbappé’s relationship with sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi deteriorated after the player said he did not want to renew with the club and after talks between Real and Paris.

PSG returns to play on September 11, for the Call 1, against Clermont, at home. It may be the first time that the trio act together in the Parque dos Princípes. The match can be accompanied LIVE by ESPN on Star+.