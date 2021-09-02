Will emergency aid be extended? Bolsonaro’s Popularity May Force New Lot

key points Emergency assistance may be maintained in 2022;

Bolsonaro evaluates postponing the benefit to maintain its popularity;

Calendar of installments until the end of the year is available.

Bolsonaro affirms the possibility of renewing the emergency aid. In recent weeks, the republic president’s popularity comes plummeting. With the basic basket being marketed by more than BRL 1 thousand and the Gasoline above the BRL 7, Brazilians are increasingly dissatisfied with their management. To remedy the situation, the manager evaluates extending the benefit.

The management of the president Jair Bolsonaro it has been criticized by civil society, the press and other institutions. Currently, Brazil is experiencing one of the worst economic crises in its history, along with the water crisis and impacts of the new coronavirus. To win back the electorate, the emergency aid can be kept in 2022.

Will emergency aid be extended?

Next to end of aid, planned for the October, the population started to demand Bolsonaro about the possibility of renewing the project.

In response, he claimed not to rule out the possibility, the decision being taken from the economic indicators recorded in this last semester.

According to Bolsonaro, the economic team has between January and February of the next year to assess whether or not it will renew the aid. However, it is worth noting that initially the income transfer program adopted would be the new Bolsa Família, called Brazil Aid.

So far there is no certainty about the implementation of the new project or about the postponement of the coronavoucher. Both proposals face difficulties given the budget limit determined by the National Congress.

President’s popularity down

The surveys carried out by DataFolha and other institutes state that Bolsonaro has an index of 64% rejection. The main reason is related to inflation in 9.88% only in the last 12 months.

Whether to keep the aid or validate the new family allowance, Bolsonaro hopes to strengthen ties with the low-income population that represents a significant part of the electorate that does not support his administration.

Even in 2018, when he was a candidate, the current head of state did not have the approval of the poorest. At the North East, specifically, Bolsonaro had the lowest acceptance of his entire campaign.

Political analysts say the president’s lack of popularity is aggravated by the connection that this public has with the former head of state, Lula.

Known for his populist government, he became a central reference for the expansion of public policies such as the Bolsa Família, My House, My Life, between others.

Given the possibility of Lula to be a candidate in 2022, justifies the rush of Bolsonaro to reinforce its social agenda and thus renew the emergency aid or create a new Bolsa Família.

2021 Emergency Aid Calendars

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: august 18th

august 18th NIS ending 2: August 19th

August 19th NIS ending 3: August 20th

August 20th NIS ending 4: August 23rd

August 23rd NIS ending 5: August 24th

August 24th NIS ending 6: August 25th

August 25th NIS ending 7: august 26

august 26 NIS ending 8: August 27

August 27 NIS ending 9: August 30

August 30 NIS ending 0: August, 31

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – August 20th

– August 20th born in february – August 21

– August 21 born in march – August 21

– August 21 born in april – August 22

– August 22 born in may – August 24th

– August 24th born in june – August 25th

– August 25th born in july – August 26th

– August 26th born in august – August 27

– August 27 born in september – August 28

– August 28 born in october – August 28

– August 28 born in november – August 29

– August 29 born in december – August, 31

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – September 1st

– September 1st born in february – September 2nd

– September 2nd born in march – September 3rd

– September 3rd born in april – September 6th

– September 6th born in may – September 9th

– September 9th born in june – September 10th

– September 10th born in july – September 13th

– September 13th born in august – September 14th

– September 14th born in september – September 15th

– September 15th born in october – September 16

– September 16 born in november – September 17th

– September 17th born in december – September 20

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: September 17th

September 17th NIS ending 2: September 20

September 20 NIS ending 3: September 21st

September 21st NIS ending 4: September 22

September 22 NIS ending 5: September 23th

September 23th NIS ending 6: September 24th

September 24th NIS ending 7: september 27th

september 27th NIS ending 8: September 28th

September 28th NIS ending 9: September 29th

September 29th NIS ending 0: September 30th

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – September 21st

– September 21st born in february – September 22

– September 22 born in march – September 23th

– September 23th born in april – September 24th

– September 24th born in may – September 25th

– September 25th born in june – September 26th

– September 26th born in july – September 28th

– September 28th born in august – September 29

– September 29 born in september – September 30th

– September 30th born in october – October 1st

– October 1st born in november – October 2nd

– October 2nd born in december – October 3rd

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – October 4th

– October 4th born in february – October 5th

– October 5th born in march – October 5th

– October 5th born in april – October 6th

– October 6th born in may – October 8th

– October 8th born in june – October 11th

– October 11th born in july – October 13

– October 13 born in august – October 14

– October 14 born in september – October 15th

– October 15th born in october – October 18th

– October 18th born in november – October 19th

– October 19th born in december – October 19th

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: october 18th

october 18th NIS ending 2: October 19th

October 19th NIS ending 3: October 20th

October 20th NIS ending 4: October 21st

October 21st NIS ending 5: October, 22

October, 22 NIS ending 6: October 25

October 25 NIS ending 7: October 26th

October 26th NIS ending 8: October 27th

October 27th NIS ending 9: October 28th

October 28th NIS ending 0: October 29th

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – October 20th

– October 20th born in february -October 21st

-October 21st born in march – October, 22

– October, 22 born in april – October, 23

– October, 23 born in may – October, 23

– October, 23 born in june – October 26th

– October 26th born in july – October 27th

– October 27th born in august – October 28th

– October 28th born in september – October 29

– October 29 born in october – October 30

– October 30 born in november – October 30

– October 30 born in december – October 31st

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – November 1st

– November 1st born in february – November 3rd

– November 3rd born in march – November 4th

– November 4th born in april – November 5th

– November 5th born in may – 9 of November

– 9 of November born in june – November 10th

– November 10th born in july – November 11th

– November 11th born in august – November 12th

– November 12th born in september – November 16th

– November 16th born in october – November 17th

– November 17th born in november – November 18th

– November 18th Born in December – November 19th

