Willian receives the 10th and explains his return to Brazil: ‘I wanted Corinthians’

Corinthians’ main signing in this transfer window, attacking midfielder Willian received shirt 10 from Alvinegro’s board of directors. At the event commemorating the 111 years of the foundation of the Parque São Jorge club, the player was introduced to fans and confessed that other teams tried to go through the negotiation with Arsenal.

“My family knows how difficult it was to make this decision. We have to think about everything, how the situation will be, but when I saw that it was only Corinthians I thought that was it. Some clubs tried to cross, but I only wanted Corinthians “explained the player at Neo Química Arena.

To return to Corinthians, the club that revealed him to world football, Willian gave up a two-year contract with Arsenal and his salary in pounds sterling. However, the English club put the condition that it would sign the termination only if the player moved to Brazil and did not stay in Europe, which frustrated the plans of Lyon and Olympique de Marseille.

“It is a source of great pride to come home, to feel the affection of everyone. I want to thank the president and the board for the effort to bring me back. I am at home. One person who dreamed of this moment was my mother, who is not here between us, but I know that wherever she is, she’s happy. I want to thank my family, I want to thank everyone. I can’t wait to start playing and have the fans on my side,” said the player.

Willian arrives at Corinthians to form the midfield alongside Giuliano and Renato Augusto, also having the reinforcement of Roger Guedes in attack. With the four signings, Alvinegro hopes to get a direct spot in the Copa Libertadores next season.