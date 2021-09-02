Willian takes the Corinthians 10 jersey and celebrates: ‘A reason for me to be very proud’

Corinthians killed another fan’s curiosity and revealed which shirt number Willian will be on the field in his new spell at the club. It is the traditional 10, which he used before leaving for Shakhtar Donetsk-UCR, in 2007. The midfielder did not hide his emotion during Timão’s 111th anniversary live, directly from Neo Química Arena.

– A mixture of feelings. I’m very happy with this moment, and returning to the club where I spent many years, I was revealed, I have many friends, the whole family from Corinthians, it’s really a reason of great pride for me, to be able to go back home, to feel the affection of everyone. I would like to thank the president and the entire board for the effort to have me back here, all the players, fans who sent me messages of affection and support.

Willian’s only regret in this return to Corinthians is the fact that he doesn’t have his mother around to be able to witness this event that the whole family has always dreamed of. For these and others he wants to go straight to the field and make his debut.

– A person who could be here, dreamed of this moment, my return to Corinthians, which is my mother, who is no longer with us, but I know that wherever she is, she is proud. I want to thank my family, my father, my wife, my children, brothers. It’s a source of pride, I can’t wait to start playing and have the supporter on the side – he declared.

The midfielder also spoke of the complexity of the decision to return to Brazilian football, as it involves many people. However, with Corinthians’ proposal, there was no way to say no and the denials were only for offers that tried to cross his return to Timão.

– My family knows how difficult it was to make that decision. I say because we have to think about everything, family, how the situation will be, but when I saw that it was only Corinthians, and some clubs tried to cross, I saw that it was only Corinthians. I’m going to Corinthians – he concluded.

Willian was announced by the club last Tuesday and arrived in Brazil this Tuesday, when he signed a contract until December 2023. There is still no date for the debut of the player, who has not yet joined the work at CT Joaquim Grava. It’s true that he’s going to wear the club’s consecrated 10 shirt.