Windows 11 already has a release date; update can be done for free

Microsoft has brought good news to its millions of customers across the planet! The official release date of its new operating system version has been released. O Windows 11 arrives with some news. Check out.

From October 5th, the software will be available for free update. The procedure will be gradual and will take into account the requirements of each device.

Windows 11: make sure your computer is compatible

The new computers, as of the official launch of Microsoft, will leave stores with Windows 11 pre-installed. Windows 10 users will need to be aware of the requirements to upgrade.

Below is the list with some of the minimum requirements for installation, according to information from Microsoft:

Computer with a minimum 1 gigahertz (GHz) processor;

Minimum RAM memory needs to be 4GB;

Available hard disk space must be at least 64 GB;

DirectX 12/WDDM 2.x compatible graphics card;

Screen larger than 9 inches, with HD Resolution (720p);

Good quality internet;

Microsoft account.

Remember that these are basic requirements. To check the details, go to the Microsoft website.

What’s New in Windows 11

In terms of usability, Windows 11 has basically the same features as its predecessor. The company therefore says that users will continue to have a “calm and creative” space, with “a fresh Start menu and new ways to connect with favorite people, news, games and content”.

The apps will be accessed quite easily in version 11, thanks to “tools like Snap layouts, desktops and a new, more intuitive reconnect experience”.

Microsoft Teams, chat service, calling, sharing, video conferencing and workspace, will be permanently integrated into Windows 11.

The Microsoft Edge browser, in its version 2, will obviously also integrate the operating system. It will bring many configurable Widgets, giving access to news and entertainment compatible with user profiles.

Anyone who expected a version that would provide greater integration with the applications on your Android device will be frustrated. But it is expected that by 2022 some Android apps will be available on Windows 11.