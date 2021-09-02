Windows 11: Microsoft ‘kicks out’ incompatible PCs from OS testing

Windows 11 has been available in beta since June, and currently it can even be installed on PCs that don’t meet Microsoft’s suggested requirements. However, with the release of the final version coming up, the company has started to “evict” members of the Insiders program who don’t have computers worthy of running the OS.

Second show reports obtained by sites such as The Verge and Windows Latest, Microsoft suggests that users uninstall Windows 11 and go back to using the previous version of the system. The message appears in a notification on Windows Update.

Microsoft has now dropped ineligible systems from the Insider program and tells them to install Windows 10. pic.twitter.com/zfALanmcuq — BetaWiki (@BetaWiki) August 31, 2021

“Your computer does not meet the minimum requirements for Windows 11,” the notification reads. “Please install Windows 10 to participate in the Windows Insider Program on the Release Preview channel.”

According to The Verge, users of the beta channel and developer distribution are getting the message from the company. The warning comes shortly after the company tells the site that Windows 11 may not receive updates via Windows Update when installed on an unsupported machine.

When will it be launched?

In a statement sent to TechWorld Microsoft recently said the new requirements are aimed at raising the operating system’s security. The company also noted that it will continue to deliver updates on Windows 10 until its end of support in 2025.

Windows 11 will be released by Microsoft on October 5th as a free upgrade to the company’s current system. Distribution will happen gradually and all compatible PCs should receive the new version by 2022.