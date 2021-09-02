Windows 11: New System Preview Expels Incompatible Computers – Link

Windows 11 will be downloadable in October

Windows 11, announced by Microsoft in June, is kicking out of its testing program computers incompatible with the new version. According to the website The Verge, machines that were testing the system without meeting the minimum hardware requirements are getting a warning suggesting to reinstall Windows 10.

Until then, experimental versions of the software had more flexible compatibility rules. However, the company had warned at the beginning of the test program that this stricter selection would come.

The notice comes after Microsoft announced the official release date for Windows 11. The new system will be available from October 5th in the form of a free upgrade for Windows 10 PCs that meet the platform’s requirements – computers that will have Windows 11 pre-installed also begin to be sold on the date.

The minimum requirements to install Windows 11 are 1GHz 64-bit processor with two cores or more, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. TPM 1.2 chips are also required. Windows 10 machines that are not upgraded will be supported by Microsoft until October 14, 2025.

Among the new features of Windows 11 are the Start button and Start menu positioned in the center of the screen, the feature called “snap layouts” (meaning that each app will open at the screen positioning predetermined by the user), integration full Teams, a new app store and new widgets. However, not all news will be available immediately. Android apps, via Amazon, will probably only work in 2022, during which time the feature should be made available to participants in the operating system’s testing program.