With a new tariff flag, electricity bills are even more expensive; check out

The electricity bill can get even more expensive, as indicated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). A new tariff flag was released by the entity called “water scarcity”.

The name lives up to the huge water crisis that devastates the country, being considered one of the biggest in more than 90 years. According to information from Aneel, the fee will be R$ 14.20 for each 100 kilowatt-hour (KWh) and it started on Wednesday, September 1st. The flag will be valid until the month of April 2022.

Before the new flag came into effect, the highest was red 2, which represented R$ 9.49 per 100 kWh. The increase compared to the current one is approximately 50%.

Water crisis and tariffs

With low reservoir levels, electricity production drops. For avoid blackouts and supply problems, these plants start using thermoelectric plants more frequently. They work using products such as biomass, wood and coal to generate heat.

The problem is that, for this type of energy generation, the costs increase. Automatically, they provoke the law of demand and supply. The big issue is that, for the consumer, it becomes an extra problem when closing monthly bills. The cost of energy is linked to rising inflation, cooking gas, fuel and a basic food basket.

To get an idea of ​​how prices in the electricity supply service are being adjusted due to the water crisis, it is only three months between the creation of the red flag level 2 and the new water scarcity tariff.

The explanation of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, is that the first tariff it was not enough to cover expenses with the production of thermoelectric energy.