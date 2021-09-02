With an increase of 27.9% in one year in Ceará; understand how the price of gasoline is defined

In one year, the average selling price of Gasoline common in Ceará increased by 27.9%, from R$ 4.20 in July 2020 and reaching the level of R$ 5.83 in the last week of August 2021. More than an economic and social issue, the prices of fuels have become the center of a political dispute in Brazil, according to experts.

The fuel is sold in some regions of the state for up to BRL 6.42 according to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

Between the most influential factors cited by specialists, Petrobras’ pricing policy based on the international market and the high devaluation of the real against the dollar stand out. The real depreciated 3.7% against the dollar in the first half of this year and 8.65% in 12 months.

In this context, political clashes between the Federal Government and state managers intensify market instability and do not face the real negative impacts generated on the consumer. THE PEOPLE list below how the price of a liter of regular gasoline is composed.

What makes gasoline so expensive and what is the ICMS ratio in the final price?

For every liter of petroleum-derived fuel, the end consumer pays not only for the product, but also for all the costs and profit margins of its manufacturing and distribution process. In the population’s pocket, the taxes referring to the consumed item also arrive.

State taxation has been the main argument used by the Federal Government as responsible for the increase in prices. The Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), according to the most recent analysis by Petrobras, represents around 27% of the final price of gasoline.

However, the biggest charge in value, equivalent to 34% of the final value, concerns the sale price at refineries such as Petrobras. See below a diagram of the composition of the price of each liter of gasoline:

See details of the average price of a liter of gasoline in Ceará, estimated at R$ 5.98

>> Distribution and resale — R$0.58

>> Anhydrous Ethanol Cost – R$1.02

>> ICMS —- BRL 1.65

>> Federal taxes – CIDE, PIS/PASEP and Cofins – R$ 0.68

>> Petrobras Realization – BRL 2.03

Given the details, for the Petroleum Engineer Ricardo Pinheiro: “Assigning the increase in prices to the states is a way for the Federal Government to try to take the responsibility off itself”. He also highlights that state taxation has remained stable over the past ten years.

He also acts as director of RPR Engenharia, a consulting company in the energy sector, and explains that the ICMS itself acts as a tax and not as a fixed surcharge on the value of fuels.

“It is high, in fact, but it is a rate, it only generates a significant impact if the price of fuel rises in other sources”, he stresses, pointing out that the exchange of accusations between states and the Union only aggravates the view of economic instability in the Brazil in the international market and represents a political strategy to try to gain support from public opinion.

In the view of the Oil and Gas consultant, Bruno Iughetti, the best alternative to be implemented is a reformulation in ICMS taxation. He argues that, given the variation in international market prices, the state tax should be restructured as a single-phase tax.

“Ideally, the ICMS should first undergo a single-phase treatment, that is, instead of being a percentage rate, it becomes a fixed price charged per liter of fuel produced in the refineries”, he defends.

The expert points out that the reformulation in tax collection is the “only margin of work to reduce prices” given the soaring dollar and the barrel of oil. Bruno defends that such a reformulation would be more “transparent to the consumer”.

He also details that, in this way, the State could compensate for the drop in revenue by reducing taxes by reducing tax evasion.

Exchange rate and the influence of the dollar

Since 2002, fuel prices in Brazil have not been fixed, which means that there is no longer a maximum or minimum price requirement to be charged in the country. Thus, the value depends directly on all the production costs of the products. The main charge being that charged by refineries after the purchase of crude oil.

With the justification of increasing competition, the Federal Government determined, in 2016, the implementation of the Import Parity Price (PPI) methodology in the calculation of the amounts to be charged by oil refineries for the sale of the respective derivatives.

The PPI takes into account the international variation in the barrel of oil, the commercial prices of the dollar, transport costs and an additional security imposed by the company responsible for the refinery, even if the product is produced in Brazil.

Based on the PPI, going from R$ 2.42 per liter in July 2020 to R$ 3.65 in August 2021, the average price charged by producers and importers in the production of gasoline to be distributed in the Northeast accumulates an increase of 50 .82% in the last year.

Details of the price of a liter of Common Gasoline in August 2021 (Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras)

The rise of the dollar associated with the variation in the price of a barrel of oil put the Brazilian consumer at a disadvantage, according to Ricardo, who highlights the great devaluation of the real against the dollar.

“Even the fuel produced in Brazil suffers from this exchange rate, so when we convert everything to real, the consumer feels the increase very strongly”, he emphasizes.

The specialist also points out a change in the readjustments implemented by Petrobras, which started to be passed on with greater frequency, intensifying the impact on the consumer.

