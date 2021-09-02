With surprise, Corinthians announces the numbers of Willian and Roger Guedes

In the midst of its 111th birthday party, Corinthians confirmed the numbers that Willian and Roger Guedes will wear on the field from now on.

Trained in Terrão and the last reinforcement to be hired, Willian took the shirt 10, the same one he wore before moving to European football, in 2007.

In England, Willian wore 12 at Arsenal, his last club, and made history with 22 at Chelsea. Before him, Cazares was the one who wore the traditional “star shirt” for Timão. The Ecuadorian left the team in April.

Upon going on stage during the Corinthians official Live, Willian received shirt 10 from the hands of football director Roberto de Andrade and spoke about his return to the club that revealed it.

“Boy, a mixture of feelings here. I’m very happy with this moment, to return to the club where I spent many years, where I was revealed, I have many friends, the entire Corinthians family, it’s really a reason to be very proud to come home, to feel the affection of all, I want to thank the president and the board who made this effort for me to be here, back, fans, so many messages of affection and support, and I’m very happy. A person who could be here, who dreamed of this moment , with my return, one day playing for Corinthians, unfortunately, she is not among us, but I know she is very happy, I want to thank my wife, daughter, family, anyway, it’s a reason to be very proud, I can’t wait to to be able to play and have the fans by our side”.

“The expectation is great to be able to start playing, start training. Of course we will need some time to build rapport, and I’m sure things will be easier on the field. I hope we can as soon as possible start playing and give joy to the Corinthians”.

“My family knows how difficult it was to make this decision, how the situation will be, some clubs tried to cross, but I said: ‘no, I’m going to Corinthians”.

Upon receiving two questions sent in by fans, first Willian chose “race” with the word that symbolizes Corinthians, and then talked about arriving at Chelsea right after the English lost the Club World Cup final to São Paulo.

“When I arrived at Chelesa, we talked about something, I said ‘you lost to my team back in Brazil’, but I couldn’t be making fun of it, I had just arrived”, he joked.

“It’s a pleasure to have you back here, where you trained a lot, the base was here where the stadium is today, and to thank you for the effort you made. Thank you very much, welcome,” added president Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Roger Guedes surprises

Roger Guedes was successful with the 23 shirt he went through: Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Shandong Luneng. But, this one has an owner in Timon, and it’s not just anyone: Fagner is the one who uses the attacker’s preferred number.

Therefore, the 24-year-old player innovated with shirt 123. With this, shirt 9, which has been vacant since the departure of Vagner Love, in June 2020, will remain without an owner.

“I’ve always used 23, which is the day my son was born. As Fagner is here, a guy who has a very long history, I want to create my own story, it’s a different number, and with him I want to make history with the Corinthians shirt,” explained the striker.

Duilio took the opportunity to joke about the difficulty in hiring Roger Guedes.

“Three and a half years behind this man. It was hard work, but he is here and will be successful with our shirt”, commented the president alvinegro, good-humored, before completing. “Roger also made an effort, he had proposals from clubs in Brazil and around the world, I want to thank him for his confidence. It was hard work, but he’s here.”

Roger Guedes also admitted his desire to take the field against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena.

“I can’t wait to debut, I hope it’s Tuesday. Let’s see if Sylvinho gives that morale.”

He, by the way, warned that he will not stop celebrating a goal over Palmeiras, if he has the opportunity. Through Timão’s arch-rivals, Roger Guedes played two seasons and won a Brazilian Championship title.

“Of course. Respect will always be there, but now I defend the colors of Corinthians, you have to celebrate.”

To play for the Parque São Jorge team, Roger Guedes was another one who dispensed with proposals from other clubs in Brazil and the world.

“I’m very happy, it was a dream, I gave up a lot, but in the name of a bigger goal. I had the dream of playing for Corinthians already, Duilio knew that, I felt like it, I had already talked to my wife , I’m very happy, I’ll be able to do it now”.

“We know the heat and pressure that the fans send to the field, now I want to enjoy it on the field, my first goal as a professional, for Criciúma, was here, I can’t wait for it to happen soon.”

“The fans can expect a lot of race, that’s what Corinthians asks. Many say I’m crazy, so I can’t wait to be inside the asylum here.”

“The other teams will have to take care of themselves a little bit.”

problem with choice

The number 123, chosen by Roger Guedes, will probably not be used by him when Corinthians plays in Conmebol tournaments, such as the Copa Libertadores da América and the Copa Sudamericana. Conmebol usually releases the maximum numbering according to the number of players that can be registered. Jô, for example, needed to change the 77 for the 9 shirt during this season’s Copa Sudamericana.

Of the reinforcements that arrived before Willian and Roger Guedes, Giuliano took over the 11, which belonged to Otero before, and Renato Augusto returned to hold the 8 shirt, which was his between 2013 and 2015, and was free due to Ramiro’s departure. João Pedro will be presented this Thursday, when his number will be revealed.

Leave your comment