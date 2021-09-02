With the return of Cáceres and Lucas Ventura, Cruzeiro reserves make collective against Under-20 team | cruise

After two days off, the Cruzeiro cast performed again this Wednesday afternoon, at Toca da Raposa. The beginning of the preparation for the duel with Goiás, next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), in Serrinha, had a collective training of the reserves against the under-20 team, coached by Paulo Castro.

And the group that trained against the juniors had the reinforcements of lateral Raúl Cáceres and defensive midfielder Lucas Ventura. The pair were in the medical department, due to a sprained right ankle, and trained for the first time with the squad since Vanderlei Luxemburgo took over the team.

Rhodolfo and Ariel Cabral, out of the last matches due to muscle wasting, carried out internal work, as well as those players who started in the goalless draw against the CRB. They did regenerative activity at Fox Corner.

The pair that returned to work with the team this Tuesday becomes an important option, since Rômulo had to play at right-back against CRB, precisely because Cáceres is in the DM, as well as Norberto. In the middle, Lucas Ventura becomes an alternative to Flávio’s absence due to suspension.

1 of 2 Lucas Ventura returned to work with Cruzeiro’s cast — Photo: Bruno Haddad Lucas Ventura returned to work with Cruzeiro’s cast — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Henrique, Norberto and Keke continue to be handed over to the medical department. They, as well as Ariel and Rhodolfo, re-introduced this Tuesday to continue the treatments.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo starts working with the entire group available on Thursday, when the team will train in two periods. For the rest of the week, the team will only work in the morning, making the trip to Goiânia on Monday.