Woman Arrested at Hawaii Airport for Using False Vaccine Proof, Misspelled | World

A 24-year-old American woman was detained over the weekend at an airport in the Hawaii per use false proof of vaccine, reported local police on Tuesday (31).

Chloe Mrozak, a resident of the state of Illinois, reportedly presented a fraudulent document when disembarking in the state a week before, according to researchers.

Hawaii maintains strict travel regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travelers who have not been vaccinated must comply with a mandatory ten-day quarantine.

According to the Hawaiian police, they suspected the document presented, in which the name of the vaccine she would have taken – the Modern – was registered with a typo, like Maderna, with “A”.

In addition, they unsuccessfully searched for Mrozak’s name in the Delaware state vaccination system, where she claimed to have been vaccinated.

Investigators said they tried to contact the young woman throughout her stay in Hawaii, but said that she would have lied about her reservation and given a wrong phone number.

It was when they returned to the continental US that they stopped Mrozak from boarding who is being investigated for fraud and has even lied about her return flight.

Using false documents to prove tests or the Covid-19 vaccine is a crime in the state of hawaii and she can be stuck for up to a year.

READ TOO: ‘Anti-Vaccine Mom’ is reported for selling fake vaccine vouchers