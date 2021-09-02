Women’s football | Check out the 4th round matches of the Women’s Paulistão

O Female Paulistan is in the fourth round, in the first phase, and the duels of this stage were started today, with Corinthians X National and São Paulo X Taubate. Check out below how the results and the other duels turned out.

4th round of the first phase of the São Paulo Women’s Championship

09/01

Corinthians 7 X 0 National

São Paulo 2 X 1 Taubate

Portuguese 1 X 3 Railway

02/09

Pinda X Saint Joseph, at 3:00 pm

Youth X Bragantino Reality, at 3:00 pm

Santos X Palmeiras, at 5:00 pm

And the previous results of Paulistão Feminine?

On here it is possible to check the other results of the first three rounds of the Female Paulistan. Until then, with the results of the four (out of a total 11) rounds, the classification is like this:

PositionclubsPTSPJVITANDDERGPGCSG
1Corinthians12440017116
twopalm trees9330012012
3São Paulo943011239
4saints73two109two7
5Taubate64two0two853
6railway63two01550
7Bragantino4311153two
8youth reality43111two8-6
9National14013117-16
10Pinda0300307-7
11Saint Joseph03003two11-9
12

Portuguese

03003112-11