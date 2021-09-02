workers born in February can already withdraw the 5th installment; check the calendar

Caixa has already completed the deposit of the 5th installment of emergency aid for all program beneficiaries. Now, the financial institution will be in charge of releasing immediate withdrawals to the general public of the benefit (those who are not part of Bolsa Família). The schedule for withdrawals started on September 1st and runs until the 20th of the same month.

For those who were born in february, the withdrawal of the amount was available on this Thursday, September 2, 2021. The dates, thus, continue to be organized based on the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays. Remembering that the withdrawals of the 5th installment of emergency aid can be made at Caixa branches or lottery correspondents.

The values ​​of the program in 2021 vary according to the family composition of beneficiaries. Thus, the mothers who provide the home receive R$ 375, without the possibility of accumulating more than one payment during the month in question. Citizens who live alone, in turn, are entitled to a monthly amount of R$150. The other beneficiaries receive a monthly amount of R$250.

Withdrawal of the 5th installment of emergency aid

The release of withdrawals to the general public was organized according to the beneficiary’s birthday month. Those who were born in January, even, can withdraw the money since last Wednesday, 01/09. Those born in February will have the possibility to withdraw the money from today, 02/09. Like there was no opening of enrollments in 2021, the aid is being granted to those who already received it in 2020.

Remembering that Bolsa Família beneficiaries were able to redeem the money within the same period provided for deposits in the accounts. Already the others have specific calendar for the withdrawals. This group is made up of people linked to CadÚnico and citizens who were registered in the program since last year (by website or app).

