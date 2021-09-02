Xbox Game Pass starts September with Final Fantasy 13 and 7 more games

Red Dead Online and Forza Motorsport 7 will leave the catalog this month

September has started and Microsoft has already announced the upcoming games in the coming days to Xbox Game Pass Of this month. They are eight games, with Final Fantasy 13 being the most famous among them. The Square Enix JRPG arrives tomorrow accompanied by another three games, with the rest coming soon.

Tomorrow (2), four games will be available for Xbox and PC consoles. Besides Final Fantasy 13, Craftopia, Signs of the Sojourner and Surgeon Simulator 2 will be part of the catalogue.

on the 7th Crown Trick is the only game. The three remaining games (Breathedge, Nuclear Throne and The Artful Escape) arrive on September 9th.

Craftopia (PC/Cloud/Console) – September 2nd

The game is an open world multiplayer with survival and crafting elements. Collect resources, harvest crops, fight enemies, build your home and explore the island where the game is set.

Final Fantasy 13 (PC/Console) – September 2nd

It’s not the most loved episode by fans, its story is a bit confusing and the open world takes a long time to appear, but it’s a Final Fantasy. The game features turn-based battles, in fact it is the last title in the franchise to use the format. It still has beautiful graphics and a soundtrack worthy of the series, even though master Nobuo Uematsu didn’t participate.



Signs of the Sojourner (PC/Cloud/Console) – September 2nd

The game is a narrative card game about relationships and connecting with people. Your deck (deck) is your own character and your relationships grow (or not) with the use of cards that reflect the protagonist’s experiences.

Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC/Cloud/Console) – September 2nd

This is a game that needs no comment, it drew a lot of attention with the release of the first title almost 10 years ago and the hoopla during surgeries continues with the second title released last year.

Crown Trick (PC/Console) – September 7th

Here we have the mixture of roguelike with turn-based battles in a very animated game with randomly generated phases, something typical of the genre.

Breathedge (PC/Cloud/Console) – September 9th

In explore space in first person with an immortal chicken with peculiar powers. She plays an important role in your survival.



Nuclear Throne (PC/Console) – September 9th

Another roguelike, but this one focuses on shooting everywhere with an isometric camera (viewed from above) and takes place in a post-apocalyptic world.

The Artful Escape (PC/Console) – September 9thT

Finally, a rhythmic game that tells the story of a teenager who wants to become a music legend. The Artful Escape is a release and was featured in the last [email protected]

Some games will be leaving the Game Pass this month and you can check them below:

September 13th

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console)

Leaving on September 15th

Company of Heroes 2 (PC)

Disgaea 4 (PC)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Hotshot Racing (Cloud and Console)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Cloud, Console and PC)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Cloud and Console)

recently the three quake entered the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The first title is a visually improved version, in addition to having an extra expansion.

Source: Xbox