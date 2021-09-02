XP and Itaú see rationing risk increasing significantly and review projections; blackout is possible

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – In recent days, the perception of risk regarding the water crisis has increased significantly, leading analysis houses to revise the probability of rationing upwards, in addition to seeing growing risks of blackouts.

Rationing occurs when the government determines a compulsory reduction in electricity consumption, while a blackout is an unexpected failure in supply.

Among the houses, XP highlighted in a report that the probability of rationing in the next twelve months increased significantly, from 5.5% (in the house’s last report) to 17.2%.

“The hydrological scenario was below our estimates in August, ENA [quantidade de água que chega às hidrelétricas, em unidade de energia] was 27% below our figures, and hydro and thermal generation 8% below our forecast. This resulted in a consolidated reservoir level of 2.2 percentage points”, point out Victor Burke and Maíra Maldonado, oil sector analysts.

In the baseline scenario, analysts still do not see the need for energy rationing in the next twelve months, but the forecast for the consolidated level of reservoirs was lower (13% in November 2021 for the SIN) and the use of capacity increased. “The breaking point for our model now is if the average natural affluent energy (ENA) falls below 63% of the long-term average (previously 55%),” they point out.

For Burke and Maíra, blackouts are possible, since lower hydro generation in the Southeast requires bringing more energy from the North and Northeast regions, which puts more pressure on the transmission system and requires an operation with fewer backups to meet demand power.

So they point out that while they don’t see power rationing as the baseline scenario, there will likely be some difficulties, meaning the system will be more vulnerable to disturbances such as fires, storms and human failure.

“So as the dry period extends and more pressure is added to the transmission lines, blackouts are likely to occur around October/November. It is important to remember that these ‘blackouts’ are temporary and should not have relevant impacts on companies in the sector, as they only last a few hours”, they reinforce.

They point out that the growing probability of a critical scenario has prompted the government to adopt preventive measures to avoid energy rationing, such as those announced on Tuesday.

The preventive measures are listed below: (i) free market consumers can sell their energy contracts to the captive market by reducing consumption; (ii) hiring idle power plants; (iii) import of energy from neighboring countries; (iv) postponement of maintenance shutdowns at plants; and (v) financial incentives to reduce demand in the regulated market.

In the assessment of analysts, if these measures are effective and save up to 2.5 gigawattsmed, the probability of energy rationing drops to 11%.

Also this week, Itaú revised upwards the probability of rationing, which went from 5% to 10% in 2022.

“The main risk for the energy scenario next year is a new rainy season (November to March) with precipitation below the historical average. Given the worst initial level for the reservoirs and the still challenging outlook for the beginning of the wet season, we have increased the probability of a forced demand reduction policy”, points out the economic analysis team.

They also reinforce that it is possible that the system could experience episodes of power loss or blackouts over the next few months. “With reservoirs at low levels, there is a risk of meeting demand at the peak (at peak times) being compromised, thus increasing the risk of blackouts”, they point out.

It is worth mentioning that, amid new government measures, XP, Itaú and other houses revised their inflation expectations upwards. XP Investimentos now projects inflation for 2021 at 7.7%, compared to a previous estimate of 7.3%. Itaú has recently revised its forecast for an increase from 6.9% to 7.7% as well.

