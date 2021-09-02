XP revises Ibovespa’s forecast to 135,000 points at the end of the year By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – XP has updated its forecast from 145,000 to 135,000 points at the end of the year, taking into account rising long-term interest rates and rapid earnings growth. Because of fiscal and political risks, the P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple targets were also reduced from 12x to 9.5x, and from 7.0x to 6.0x, respectively.

According to the report, the expectation is that the market will take longer to “return to historical averages” because of the risks and the discussion about the sustainability of high commodity prices. Still, XP sees a very favorable risk/return ratio at current prices for Brazilian stocks.

The Ibovespa has positively changed only 0.06% since the beginning of the year, while the US and European indexes rose between 15% and 20%. Last month, the Brazilian index fell by almost 2.50%, while the American and European index appreciated between 2% and 4%. This, according to the report, is related to the worsening of the political crisis, the lack of definition of tax reform and doubts about the country’s fiscal health.

September wallet

For September, XP chose to indicate Weg (SA:) in place of Sul América (SA:) in its recommendations. In August, the stock portfolio fell -4.3%, while the month ended with a drop of -2.5%.

The selection is also made up of B3 (SA:), Arezzo (SA:), Localiza (SA:), Klabin (SA:), Multiplan (SA:), Vale (SA:) and Lojas Americanas (SA:) with a participation of 10% each, in addition to 5% of Assaí (SA:) and 15% of Rede D’Or (SA:).

The departure from Sul América was motivated by the advance of the delta variant of the coronavirus and by the expectation of higher accidents in the short term. Weg’s indication is related to strong operating results, the resumption of global investments and a diversified portfolio, which offset national political risks with greater exposure to other markets.