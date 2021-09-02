Xuxa Meneghel’s house is sold in Rio de Janeiro for R$ 45 million to a couple from Santa Catarina

A house that belonged to Xuxa Meneghel, located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, was sold to the Santa Catarina couple Karinah and Diether Werninghaus for R$ 45 million.

Karinah is a singer, born in Curitiba, but grew up in Santa Catarina. He lived for many years in Joinville, where he played with his music. Today, he lives between Balneário Camboriú and Rio de Janeiro. Diether Werninghaus, on the other hand, is a businessman, being one of the main shareholders of WEG, headquartered in Jaraguá do Sul.

The property purchased by the couple is considered one of the most luxurious properties in the West Zone of Rio. It took three years for a buyer, according to Vogue, until the mansion was recently sold to the people of Santa Catarina.

With the sale of the house, Xuxa has another 60 days to stay in the place, according to public relations Alex Ferrer, from Balneário Camboriú, in an interview with Vogue.

Xuxa decided to give up the house after her mother, Alda Meneghel, died of Parkinson’s disease in March 2018 at the age of 81. The presenter even built a mini-hospital to take care of her.

