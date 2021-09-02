Zenit asks for Malcolm and Claudinho to return, and Tite loses two more players to Qualifiers | Brazilian Team

The list of embezzlement by the Brazilian team, which already had ten players, increased this Wednesday, the eve of the game against Chile. Zenit, from Russia, requested the return of midfielder Claudinho and forward Malcom, and the duo did not board for Santiago.

Brazil plays this Thursday, at 10 pm (GMT), for the qualifiers. The match is valid for the ninth round of the competition and will be broadcast live by Globo, SporTV and ge.

With many embezzlements, Tite can take to the field a possible lineup to face Chile: Weverton, Danilo (Daniel Alves), Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Gabigol and Matheus Cunha (Hulk).

Claudinho was hired by Zenit right after the Olympics: he would make his debut with the Brazilian national team

In this way, Tite will only have 22 athletes from the 34 summoned. In a statement, the CBF expressed its disagreement about the absence of the duo. Check out the note below:

“The Brazilian Football Confederation informs that the athletes Malcom and Claudinho will not travel with the Brazilian national team’s delegation to Santiago, Chile. The players received constant communications from their club, Zenit São Petesburgo, forcing both to return this Wednesday (1) to Russia.

CBF, supported by FIFA rules, talked to the players and explained that they could not suffer any of the sanctions threatened by the team. Still, after some conversations with the coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, and coach Tite, they decided to return.

CBF expresses its disagreement with Zenit’s movements and forwarded a formal complaint to FIFA, attaching the documents sent by the Russian club to the entity and to the athletes. The entity will appeal to the entity that governs world football so that, in line with its regulations, all punishments applicable to Zenit are complied with.“

With these two problems, the number of players called up that Tite will not have available in the qualifiers in September rises to 12. Before, the coach had already lost the nine athletes who play in England and were not released.

Plus midfielder Matheus Nunes, from Sporting, from Portugal. According to CBF, he did not show up due to “the sanitary requirement to comply with quarantine on his return to Portugal”. However, Matheus Nunes was contacted by the coach of the Portugal national team and should even lean towards playing for the national team where he has lived since he was 13 years old..

Zenit’s request is related to the Champions League dispute. The Russian club faces Chelsea on the 14th. Returning now, the pair would fulfill a 10-day quarantine and would be able to participate in the match in England.

After the match in Chile, Brazil plays two games at home: Sunday, against Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and next Thursday, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

The team leads the qualifiers with 100% success after six rounds.

