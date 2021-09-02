Zenit forces Malcolm and Claudinho to return, and CBF triggers Russian club in FIFA

On the eve of the duel against Chile, for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the CBF informed that Zenit requested the immediate return of Malcolm and Claudinho. As a result, both athletes will not travel with the Brazilian delegation to Santiago, Chile.

According to the organization, the players received constant communications from the Russian club, forcing them to return to Russia this Wednesday.

The CBF stated that it spoke to the players and explained that they could not suffer any of the sanctions threatened by the team. Even so, after some conversations with the coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, and coach Tite, they decided to return.

In a statement, the Brazilian organization manifested itself against Zenit’s attitude and reported that it sent a formal complaint to FIFA.

“The CBF expresses its disagreement with Zenit’s movements and forwarded a formal complaint to FIFA, attaching the documents sent by the Russian club to the entity and the athletes. The CBF will appeal to the entity that governs world football so that, in line with its regulations, all punishments applicable to Zenit are carried out,” he wrote.

Brazil faces Chile this Thursday, at 10 pm (GMT), at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium, for the seventh round of the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. At the moment, the Seleção occupies the lead in the tournament, with 18 points.

Check out the CBF press release in full:

