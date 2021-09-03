10 behind-the-scenes trivia from Juliette’s digital cover for Vogue – Vogue

+



Juliette at Vogue Brasil (Photo: Vogue Brasil)

you asked and, yes, Juliette is the star of the digital cover of Vogue Brasil in September. On the day she releases her first EP with six songs, the woman from Paraíba comments on her career path and reflects on life in an exclusive interview, which follows the rehearsal done 100% with looks from northeastern brands. How was it and what happened backstage at the shooting with the artist? We’ll tell you a little bit in the sequel!

On a Friday (miraculously!) vacant in the lawyer’s schedule, we photographed Juliette in a studio in São Paulo, after weeks of negotiations. Mariana Maltoni, one of the photographs habitue in our printed pages, the artist clicked on three different scenarios – signed by João Victor Arpi – aboard productions edited by Pedro Sales, our fashion director, and beauty by Silvio Giorgio.

To get into the mood of the editorial, you can check below interesting facts and highlights of the essay with Juliette – which you can see in full by clicking here.

Juliette at Vogue Brasil (Photo: Vogue Brasil)

8 hours on set

This was the total time of the cover shooting, which took place in a studio in São Paulo with the right to a photography, beauty, fashion and video team, and special catering with typical dishes of northeastern cuisine.

3 simultaneous sets and 8 lights

Three different sets were set up in the studio, under the command of Mariana Maltoni.

4 brands originally from the Northeast in the fashion edition

Each of them borrowed their latest collections and created exclusive pieces for the shooting. They were divided into 3 racks, with 33 clothes hangers.

2 days immersed in flowers

Silvio Giorgio devoted around 48 hours to creating the flower heads. There were more than 80 artificial flowers of various species, such as carnations, attached to a base. For the photo, the arrangement also received 10 more live flowers. It is even worth saying that the head reminds Frida Kahlo – one of Juliette’s great passions.

Juliette at Vogue: artist wears Rodrigo Evangelista (Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion editor: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

About 30 curls…

… were pre-prepared for the second beauty of the shooting, handmade with sprayed water and gel by Silvio and his team. For the photos, they were applied in the same way to the lawyer’s hair with the help of a fine-tooth comb.

40 minutes

It was how long nail artist Roberta Munis took to prepare Juliette’s nails. There were two exchanges: in one of them, Roberta applied about 60 dried flowers of five different species on her false nails. In another, she used the same sand as the scenery to create her nails in an ocher tone, in the same color as the wall in the set design.

Juliette at Vogue: artist wears Martha Medeiros (Photo: Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion edition: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

600 kilos of sand

They were used by João to create the stage floor. To get the tone and effect of the photos, all the sand, taken from a lake, was dyed in the desired color.

5 days…

… it took João to reach the blue canvas that appears in the background of some photos. It was hand-painted in reference to the sky, with different shades of blue and white for the clouds.

Juliette at Vogue: artist wears Welder Silveiro (Photo: Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion edition: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

