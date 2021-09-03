16″ MacBook Pro 35% Off! – MacMagazine

Among the MacBook models currently sold by Apple, the most powerful (and expensive) is the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Although it still doesn’t have an Apple chip, it is capable of handling almost any task, such as editing 4K videos and high-resolution photos, for example.

If you were after this machine, today we bring you a good offer! O Magazine Luiza is selling the top-of-the-line model, with a processor Intel Core i9, 1TB of SSD and 16GB memory, in silver, by BRL 22,999.

Considering that its price here in Brazil is surreal R$35,299, the discount reaches 35%! It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 12 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, the value drops to BRL 20,699.10, a discount also from 35% in relation to Apple’s cash price of R$31,769.10.

All discounts from promotions advertised by MacMagazine are calculated based on prices suggested by Apple or other manufacturers.

