18-year-old Mexican boxer dies after losing fight by knockout

The 18-year-old Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarías died this Thursday in Montreal, Canada, as a result of the blows she received on Saturday in a fight she had against Canadian Marie Pier Houle. She spent five days in an induced coma after the combat, but she didn’t resist.

The news was disclosed in a statement published on the social networks of the Yvon Michel Group, promoter of the fight. The team expressed its condolences to the Mexican boxer’s family, especially her husband, also boxer Jovanni Martínez.

“It is with great sadness and anguish that we learn that Jeanette Zacarías has left us. The entire team of the Yvon Michel Group is extremely distressed by this painful announcement.”

Zacarías was knocked out in the fourth round of the fight held last Saturday at the Stade IGA in Montreal. She even suffered a seizure while in the ring and was taken to a clinic in Montreal, where she was sedated.

Born in Aguascalientes, Jeanette Zacarías, known as ‘Chiquitiboom’, started her professional boxing career on January 27, 2018. She had six fights, of which she won two and lost four, three of them by knockout.