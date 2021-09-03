2021 Emergency Aid: 6th and 7th installment payment schedule

The new schedules of emergency aid are already available. This week, the Federal Savings Bank began releasing withdrawals and transfers from the fifth installment of the program. As determined, the sixth round should start on the 17th of this month.
O Emergency Assistance is helping thousands of Brazilian citizens since last year. The measure that was launched to support the vulnerable population facing the pandemic resulting from Covid-19 and will have only seven installments this year, continuing until the month of October.
Withdrawals of the 5th installment of Emergency Aid
On Wednesday (01), beneficiaries who do not receive the family allowance have access to the benefit of emergency aid in kind. Withdrawals can be made at Caixa’s bank branches or at Casas Lotéricas.
Transfers can be made directly by box has through PIX or TED. The application is the main means of moving the benefit, which makes a series of services available to its users.
Payment of the 6th installment of the Aid
After the withdrawal period for the current round ends, Caixa will begin depositing the sixth installment of the program. policyholders of family allowance will have access to the money from the 17th of this month.
The general public will receive the allowance from the 21st, also this month. The authorization for withdrawal is scheduled to start on October 4th. Check out the sixth installment calendars for both groups below:
Schedule of payments for the 6th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família
|NIS final number
|Dates
|NIS 1
|September 17th
|NIS 2
|September 20
|NIS 3
|September 21st
|NIS 4
|September 22
|NIS 5
|September 23th
|NIS 6
|September 24th
|NIS 7
|september 27th
|NIS 8
|September 28th
|NIS 9
|September 29th
|NIS 0
|September 30th
Schedule of deposits of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public
|Birth month
|deposits
|January
|September 21st
|February
|September 22
|March
|September 23th
|April
|September 24th
|May
|september 25th
|June
|september 26th
|July
|September 28th
|August
|September 29th
|September
|September 20
|October
|September 1st
|November
|October 2nd
|December
|October 3rd
Payment of the 7th installment of Emergency Aid
To close the program, the last payments will take place between the months of October and November, also with different calendars for the two target audiences. See below:
Payment schedule for the 7th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família
|NIS final number
|Dates
|NIS 1
|october 18th
|NIS 2
|October 19th
|NIS 3
|October 20th
|NIS 4
|October 21st
|NIS 5
|October, 22
|NIS 6
|October 25
|NIS 7
|October 26th
|NIS 8
|October 27th
|NIS 9
|October 28th
|NIS 0
|October 29th
Schedule of deposits of the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public
|Birth month
|deposits
|January
|October 20th
|February
|October 21st
|March
|October, 22
|April
|October, 23
|May
|October, 23
|June
|October 26th
|July
|October 27th
|August
|October 28th
|September
|October 29th
|October
|October 30
|November
|October 30
|December
|October 31st