34th Bienal de São Paulo starts this Saturday with the theme ‘Faz dark but eu singing’ | What to do in São Paulo

The 34th Bienal de São Paulo opens its doors to the public this Saturday (4) at the Bienal Pavilion, in Ibirapuera Park, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Admission is free.

Initially scheduled for 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic, the Bienal this year’s theme is the phrase “It’s dark but I sing”, a verse by the Amazonian poet Thiago de Mello written in 1965. The show brings together more than 1,100 works by 91 artists from all continents.

In addition to works of art, the Bienal also exhibits 14 “statements”, installations that tell stories with the help of various objects. The first is composed of three objects belonging to the National Museum collection that survived the fire in different ways, including the Santa Luzia meteorite, the second largest space object known in Brazil (see photo below).

Meteorite Santa Luzia, the second largest known space object in Brazil, part of the National Museum collection and currently on display at the 34th Bienal de São Paulo — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/G1 SP

Visits do not need to be scheduled in advance, but it is mandatory the use of masks and presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19, with at least one dose, for entry into the pavilion. The “vaccine passport” can be presented via a mobile application, called E-health, or in a physical format (see here how to download the digital version).

The public can opt for free visits or participate in mediated visits, which take place without an appointment and at fixed times, in addition to thematic visits, mediated by professionals from different areas. The times for each type of mediation can be found in the event’s official agenda. There are also visits in English, Spanish, with interpretation in Libras or specific for children.

To cater to the public at the exhibition, the Bienal pavilion was equipped with two temporary restaurants, one in the external area on the ground floor and the other on the second floor of the building. There is also the official Bienal café, which was decorated with a complete collection of posters from the 33 editions of the Bienal de São Paulo. It will also be possible to borrow sarongs on site to have a picnic in the park.

Entrance to the 34th Bienal de São Paulo, It's dark but I sing, at Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/G1 SP

34th Bienal de São Paulo – It’s dark but I sing

Dates: September 4th to December 5th, 2021;

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 10am – 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm); Thursday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm (last entry at 8:30 pm);

Free entrance;

Access upon presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 (printed vaccination card or QR Code, also available in the ConnectSUS, E-Saúde and Poupatempo apps);

Address: Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, sn Ibirapuera Park, Gate 3, São Paulo, SP.

Works from the 34th Bienal de São Paulo, with the theme 'Do dark but I sing', at the Bienal Pavilion, in Ibirapuera Park — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/G1 SP