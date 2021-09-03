5-year-old Afghan boy dies in Poland from eating poisonous fungus – News

A 5-year-old boy who was evacuated from Afghanistan died in a hospital in Poland after eating poisonous fungi and his brother is in serious condition, his doctors announced on Thursday (2).

The boys arrived in Poland on Aug. 23 with their family and were quarantined at an immigrant center in Podkowa Lesna, near Warsaw.

The two boys and their 17-year-old sister were hospitalized on 26 and 27 August. The girl was discharged a few days later.

According to the news portal OKO.press, the boys’ father, an accountant, worked for the British army for years and the family was evacuated by the Polish army at the request of the United Kingdom.

A spokesman for the Immigration Office, which runs the immigrant centers in Poland, said earlier this week that five people had requested medical attention for stomach problems, but had not reported having ingested fungus.

The spokesman also denied a press report that the children ate the fungus because they were not sufficiently fed. Immigrants receive “three meals a day,” he said.

The chances that his brother will survive “are negative,” said the director of the CZD hospital in Warsaw, Marek Migdal.