A 2-year and 11-month-old child dies of meningitis in a hospital in Fortaleza; see precautions to avoid illness | Ceará

a child of two years and 11 months he died early this Wednesday (1) from meningococcal meningitis in a hospital in Fortaleza. the cause of death by meningitis it appears in the clinical report of the hospital.

In a statement, the Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza (SMS) informed, this Thursday (2), that started the treatment called prophylaxis against meningitis in people who had contact for more than 4 hours with the boy who died from the disease.

The SMS was notified of the case on Wednesday and began investigations in partnership with the Health Department of the State of Ceará (Sesa).

Last year, 23 cases of meningococcal meningitis were confirmed in Ceará. Of these, eight people did not resist and died from the disease. Still in 2020, the state of Ceará confirmed 202 cases of other meningitis, and 14 deaths.

Until August of this year, three cases of meningococcal meningitis were confirmed in Ceará, being two cases in Fortaleza and one in Caucaia, in the Metropolitan Region. One death was confirmed.

In case of other meningitis, 105 people had a positive diagnosis, being 58 in Fortaleza. Six people died. The data are from the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa).

To fight the different types of meningitis, the following vaccines are indicated:

The adsorbed meningococcal C vaccine is indicated for active immunization of children from 2 months of age, adolescents and adults for the prevention of meningitis caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup C.

For children aged between 2 months and 1 year, the recommended dosage is two 0.5 ml doses, given at least 2 months apart. For children over 12 months of age, adolescents and adults, the recommended dosage is a single 0.5 mL dose.

If the child received the complete vaccination of two doses until 12 months of age, it is recommended that, when he is older, he receives another dose of the vaccine, that is, he receives a booster dose.

ACWY meningococcal vaccine

This vaccine is indicated for the active immunization of children from 6 weeks of age or adults against invasive meningococcal diseases caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, C, W-135 and Y. This vaccine can be found under the trade name Nimenrix.

For infants aged between 6 and 12 weeks, the vaccination schedule consists of the administration of 2 starter doses, at the 2nd and 4th months, followed by a booster dose at the 12th month of life.

For people over 12 months of age, a single 0.5 mL dose should be administered, and in some cases a booster dose is recommended.

The meningococcal B vaccine is indicated to help protect children over the age of 2 months and adults up to 50 years of age against disease caused by group B Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, such as meningitis and sepsis. This vaccine may also be known under the trade name Bexsero.

Infants between 2 and 5 months of age: 3 doses of vaccine are recommended, with intervals of 2 months between doses. In addition, a booster of the vaccine must be done between 12 and 23 months of age;

Babies between 6 and 11 months: 2 doses are recommended with intervals of 2 months between doses, and a booster of the vaccine must also be done between 12 and 24 months of age;

Children between 12 months and 23 years of age: 2 doses are recommended, with an interval of 2 months between doses;

Children between 2 and 10 years of age: adolescents and adults, 2 doses are recommended, with an interval of 2 months between doses;

Adolescents from 11 years of age and adults: 2 doses are recommended, with an interval of 1 month between doses. There are no data on adults over 50 years of age.

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

This vaccine is indicated to prevent infections caused by the S. pneumoniae bacteria, responsible for causing serious illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis or septicemia, for example.

Infants from 6 weeks to 6 months of age: three doses, the first usually being given at 2 months of age, with an interval of at least one month between doses. A booster dose at least six months after the last primary dose is recommended;

Infants 7-11 months of age: two doses of 0.5 mL, with an interval of at least 1 month between doses. A booster dose is recommended in the second year of life, with an interval of at least 2 months;

Children 12-23 months of age: two doses of 0.5 mL, with an interval of at least 2 months between doses;

Children from 24 months to 5 years of age: two 0.5 mL doses with an interval of at least two months between doses.

Conjugated vaccine against Haemophilus influenzae b

This vaccine is indicated for children between 2 months and 5 years of age to prevent infections caused by the bacteria Haemophilus influenzae type b, such as meningitis, septicemia, cellulitis, arthritis, epiglottitis or pneumonia, for example. The vaccine does not protect against infections caused by other types of Haemophilus influenza or against other types of meningitis.