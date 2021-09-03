‘A Beast Ate My Boy’ · TV News

Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) will despair when he sees the tunic of José (Juliano Laham) all bloodied in Genesis. The young man’s brothers will lie to the patriarch and say that he died while working in the fields. The one chosen by God (Flávio Galvão) will cling to the leftover fabric and conclude: “A beast ate my boy”.

The Hebrew will go through the devastating moment next Tuesday (7). In fact, Joseph will have been punished by jealous relatives and sold to an Egyptian slave trader.

The group will choose to lie, since the protagonist played by Juliano Laham is his father’s darling. The “bunch” of children of Israel will take Joseph’s robe full of blood for the patriarch to believe in the farce. “Where’s Joseph?”, the man will ask, missing his favorite heir.

No one will be able to answer, and the veteran will repeat his question. “Father… We found this tunic. Can you tell if it’s your son’s or not?”, Rúben (Felipe Cunha) will ask, with regret in his eyes. The character played by Petrônio Gontijo will recognize the play.

Israel will not believe in Joseph’s death and will cry out for their son. Without an answer, the veteran will begin to cry: “A wild beast ate my boy… Surely Joseph was torn to pieces,” the man concludes.

From a distance, Simeão (Igor Cotrim) and Rúben will look at each other with complicity. Israel, on the other hand, will despair even more with Joseph’s play in her hands. He will fall to the ground and sink the tunic into his face in a cry of pain.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#72 – Angel and Alex have explosive encounter in Secret Truths!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.