Abandoned: studio admits game announcement was rash

It seems like the BlueBox studio is starting to reflect that the game’s announcement — with a trailer that impressed a lot of people earlier this year — may have been a bit rash. The company shed light on several issues related to the confusing process of production of abandoned in a FAQ, posted today on your website.

Hasty ad and hype pressure

This FAQ starts by answering when we will have more news about the game, but without giving a correct answer to the question. Let me explain: BlueBox Studios just said that the full game teaser will be revealed “soon”, but without giving an exact date. It also stated that the official title of the game — which will not be abandoned — will be revealed along with a gameplay video. Yeah, the title will change, folks.

According to the Q&A, BlueBox “is working hard to reveal abandoned “abandoned was revealed too early,” says the FAQ.

That’s because, according to the developers, the hype the game received as soon as the first video came out created pressure to make the game even better — something BlueBox has yet to do. It’s worth remembering that much of this hype arose when some Silent Hill fans created a conspiracy theory connecting BlueBox Studios with Hideo Kojima — a story that has never been proven.

Another detail is that this is not the first time that BlueBox has had problems with the production of a horror game: The Haunting it began to be developed years ago and never saw the light of day. The studio’s chief star, Hasan Kahraman, assured that the game is going down an entirely different path and that people who bought The Haunting in early access will receive the new game for free. When it comes out, right…

