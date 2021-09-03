ABBA Announces First Album Release in 40 Years; listen to two songs

‘Voyage’ was announced by the Swedish pop group this Thursday, 2nd, and is due for release in November; two tracks have already been released to the public

the swedish pop group ABBA, owner of hits like “Mamma Mia”, “dancing queen” and “waterloo”, announced this Thursday, 2, the release of his first studio album in 40 years. Entitled “Voyage”, the album will be the first released by the group since their separation in 1982 and is scheduled to debut on November 5th of this year. In addition to the novelty, ABBA also announced that two tracks from the production, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, have already been made available by the Swedish quartet on Youtube and music streaming services. The band also announced that they will perform virtual concerts in London. According to Mia Segolsson, ABBA’s manager at Polar Music, ABBA is still a commercial success decades after the band split. In all, Segolsson estimates the quartet has sold 385 million records, making them one of the most successful groups in history.

Check out the songs released by ABBA this Thursday: