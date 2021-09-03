ABBA announces new album and show with images in holograms – Culture

Forty years after your last studio album, the Swedish pop band ABBA announced that he will release a new album and a show based on holograms. The announcement was made in London, at a live, this Thursday, 2. “It started with two songs and then we asked ourselves ‘why not do a whole album?'”, said two of the group members, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, at an internet broadcast event in London. Fans were surprised by the absence of members Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The news taken before by mystery is that ABBA will release its album with ten new songs on November 5th. Their last album was released 40 years ago, in 1981. The name of the album will be Voyage. Two of the new songs, I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t Shut Me Down, will come out between today, 2, and tomorrow and the full album is already on pre-sale. The ABBA Voyage show will take place on May 27, 2022, at the ABBA Arena, a state-of-the-art arena with a capacity of 3,000 people, located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Pre-registration for tickets opens today at abbavoyage.com and tickets will go on sale from Tuesday 7th September.

About the shows, the detail is that it will be done in hologram format. It would be a world tour first, but the pandemic made the logistics for that impossible and they decided to do the show in an arena in London to have it relayed to the world. The group performed all the songs from the new show in front of 160 cameras that captured them in digital format.

The group had recently posted a message on social media inviting its followers to a new trip, dated September 2, 2021, fueling speculation about its return. It has also published mysterious videos, which include a clip from the piano version of Dancing Queen. And they promised a ‘historic livestream’.