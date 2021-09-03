ABBA releases two singles and announces full album for November; oua – Culture

ABBA members’ image on the screen of the ‘ABBA voyage’ virtual event in Stockholm, Sweden (photo: Fredrik PERSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP)

“It started with two songs and then we asked ourselves: why not make a whole record?” Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson thus explained, in an interview given this Thursday (2/9), in London, the decision of the ABBA of releasing a new album, 40 years after the last studio album by the legendary Swedish band.

In addition to promoting the two songs and announcing the new album for the next November 5th, the band also confirmed the realization of a show with holograms of its members, now septuagenarians.

“It was so beautiful that we were all back in the studio again,” said Andersson, 74, as Ulvaeus recalled the advice “not to let more than 40 years pass between albums.”

His ex-wives, the other two ABBA members, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, and Agnetha Faltskog, 71, did not participate in the press conference in London, but followed the event online, according to their colleagues.

In April 2018, the four announced their return to the stadiums for the first time, for the recording of “I still have faith in you” and “Don’t shut me down”, which however had not been released.

“I still have faith in you” was first heard at the new album’s presentation event, accompanied by archival footage of the band, whose colorful costumes and catchy songs, such as “Dancing queen”, “Money, money, money” and “waterloo“, remained in the memory of fans all over the world.

With their “Abba-tares”, the name given to the digital avatars of the four members of the young looking group, the spectacle “ABBA voyage” will be shown in a theater built especially for the occasion in London. It will be 22 songs and approximately one and a half hours long.

According to the Swedish Carl Magnus Palm, specialist in the group, the creation of these digital avatars delayed the band’s return. “There were technological problems, it didn’t turn out as expected. They were ready for it a year ago, but then the pandemic came,” he said.

ABBA’s last studio album was released in 1981. The following year, the band came to an end. The split from the group has frustrated millions of fans. In 1992, the album “ABBA told”, a collection of the band’s greatest hits, was among the best sellers in the world.

Later, the musical “Mamma mia” and the films derived from it, starring Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, attracted new followers of the Swedish group, who were not even born during the 1970s, at the height of their success.