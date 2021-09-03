ABBA returns after nearly 40 years with new album and show; listen to music

After nearly 40 years of their last work together, the members of the legendary Swedish musical group ABBA made their comeback official for the release of a new album and performing a show like never before done by the band. the singers Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as well as musicians and composers Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus will perform digitally, via motion capture, with a 10-piece band performing live from an arena in London. The presentation is scheduled for May 27, 2022.

The main focus of the show will be to promote the unreleased tracks that make up The Voyage, album in development since 2018 that will be released worldwide on November 5th, by the label capitol, gives Universal Music Group. Two tracks from the new record, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, have already been released and can be heard here. They were recorded in the studio Riksmixningsverket, by Andersson, in Stockholm. The songs are the first new material released by the group since their December 1982 single “Under Attack”.

“It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years old, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to wrap this up. They said it would be silly to wait another 40 years between albums, so we recorded a sequel to The Visitors [de 1981]. To tell you the truth, the main inspiration for the new record comes from our involvement in creating the weirdest and most spectacular show you could imagine. We will be able to sit as part of the audience and watch ourselves singing our songs in a custom arena in London next spring. Strange and wonderful”, said the band, in an official note.

The presentation ABBA Voyage it will take place from May 27 of next year at the ABBA Arena, a space with a capacity for three thousand people located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in London. Tickets will be sold, with pre-sale already active this Thursday (2), at official website of the event.