Actor Sérgio Mamberti is intubated due to lung infection – Entertainment

Sérgio Mamberti, 82 years old, was intubated in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) due to an infection in the lungs and renal dysfunction. The veteran has been hospitalized since August 25 in a hospital of the Prevent Senior network, in São Paulo. The information has been confirmed to the R7 by two of the actor’s three children, Carlos Mamberti and Fabrício Mamberti.

“Actually, he is intubated. At the moment, we are awaiting extubation. He needs to gain a little more muscle mass, so they [equipe médica] they are doing the entire strengthening procedure, because he is lying in the same position for a long time,” said Fabrício.

The director also informed that the father is stable and has shown a recent improvement with the infection. “The clinical condition is stable. In the lung area there was an improvement, he practically zeroed the pulmonary infection and today the question is really to strengthen the muscles to be able to breathe on his own. We are confident that he will get out of this,” he explained.

Upon entering the unit last week, the artist even performed a covid-19 examination, but the infection was ruled out by the medical team.

In July, the actor was hospitalized for 19 days with pneumonia. At the time, the eternal doctor Victor of the Castle Ra-Tim-Bum faced pulmonary problems due to changes in the climate in the city of São Paulo. Mamberti also stayed in the ICU and was discharged in the first half of August.