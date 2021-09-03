Adviser to senator Marcos Rogério becomes a target of the Federal Police in investigation for trafficking

Last Wednesday (01), the Federal Police carried out a search and seizure warrant at the home of Marcelo Guimarães Cortez Leite, adviser to senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO). After the PF’s operation, Rogério dismissed the official from his office. The information is from UOL.

According to the Federal Police, investigations are dismantling a criminal scheme to send drug shipments from Rondônia to Fortaleza, Ceará. In Porto Velho, authorities are investigating the money laundering scheme. According to investigators, the group handled a ton of cocaine and received R$1.5 million in 15 days.

According to the column by Juliana Dal Piva, from UOL, Marcelo was in Porto Velho. He is married to a local prosecutor and was regarded as a trustworthy person.

In a statement, Marcos Rogério’s office revealed that the congressman was “surprised by the news of the search and seizure at the house of one of my advisers, who was stationed at the parliamentary support office in Porto Velho, RO. I do not have information on whether or not there is involvement in the commission of any illegal act, but as a result of the ongoing investigations, I have decided to exonerate him, awaiting further clarification of the facts.”

According to the PF, it was found that “members of the group acted on two fronts: a nucleus responsible for the shipment of drugs in trucks to the state of Ceará and another for the concealment of assets”. The investigations, which began in August of last year, were intensified in November 2020, after the group’s leader was arrested.

The Federal Police also reported that “seven shipments of drugs were seized, totaling about a ton of cocaine.” In addition, “drug money was received covertly in bank accounts” on behalf of third parties and companies.

See too

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach