After a break, Fortaleza reappears and looks at a game against Bahia; see embezzlement

The 0-0 tie against Cuiabá-MT, last Monday, 30, at Arena Castelão, for the 18th round of Serie A, marked the debut of midfielder Lucas Lima for Fortaleza. The topic was discussed in episode 172 of FutCast, the podcast of the THE PEOPLE about football in Ceará.

Announced on the 25th, the 25th shirt performed at Tricolor on Friday, 27th, and participated in training before being listed. He entered the halftime of the match against Dourado, at Éderson’s post, and showed himself to be participative in creating plays with certain passes and long balls.

With a presentation by Lucas Mota and comments by Thiago Minhoca, Gerson Barbosa and Afonso Ribeiro, the group analyzed the performance of the 31-year-old player in the duel for the Brasileirão. THE PEOPLE echoes the opinions of journalists below.

Afonso Ribeiro – It turned out to be a lackluster game. Lucas (Lima) had also been without playing for almost three months, he hadn’t played for Palmeiras, he only did two training sessions at Fortaleza before this game, so it wasn’t possible to demand much from him. He got into a different role, the team wasn’t on a very inspired night. It was possible to see his quality in the passes, he trying to be participative, still a little lost in the defensive moment, leaving some spaces, mainly in Cuiabá’s counterattacks. It is too early to make a deeper analysis. Suddenly entering the role of (Matheus) Vargas, centralized, in a game where teammates are more productive may be better to analyze. It was possible to see what we already know about Lucas Lima: the quality with the ball to serve his teammates, trying to create plays. Gives a cool perspective. It’s natural, even for Vojvoda’s style, to test using it in other functions, suddenly a little more recessed, maybe even open on the left side. It is too early to make a deeper assessment of Lucas Lima.

Thiago Minhoca – It will now enter more into the process of rapport. When he did well, he found a good pass to Romarinho in depth. He has a very good vision of the game, what’s needed now is to understand the systematics. It’s good to remember that he had few trainings before this game, so I couldn’t understand all the dynamics. It was a game that needed a lot of that, because it was a very closed team (Cuiabá) and had to have a lot of movement, to know where the player was passing, to have a quick pass. Fortaleza lacked that and the fact that Lucas Lima played in a function that he is not so used to may have made it a little more difficult, but I believe that, with time, this can be established.

Listen to the full episode of FutCast below:

