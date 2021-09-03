After an accident, Ethiopian finally sets a date for the return of the Boeing 737 MAX

The second fatal accident with the Boeing 737 MAX was a watershed for Boeing and the airline industry as a whole. After more than two and a half years, one of the victims of the model, Ethiopian Airlines, will use it again.

Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX – Disclosure





On March 10, 2019, the fateful flight ET-302 took off from Addis Ababa to fall shortly thereafter, killing 157 people, including crew and passengers. Soon after the accident, which was the second with the Boeing 737 MAX model in a few months, airlines and regulatory bodies decided to suspend flights with the model around the world, in a move rarely seen.

In the course of investigations into both accidents, it became clear that the aircraft misinterpreted the data and sent it to a flight control system that was not known to the pilots, leading to loss of control and tragedies. After that, Boeing fell into a crisis never seen in its history and the model went almost two years without flying. The recertification was long and the process ended only in November last year, with the Brazilian GOL being the first in the world to resume commercial flights with the aircraft.

As expected, there was resistance from the companies involved in the two accidents to resume with the model, with Lion Air not wanting to know more about the Boeing 737 and having suspended any delivery of the aircraft, while Ethiopian took a long time to decide.

Anyway, the decision came:

“I can confirm that we are committed to the Boeing 737 MAX. My estimate is that by the end of the year or the beginning of next year, we will be flying the aircraft”, said Tewolde GebreMariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, in an interview published by Paddle Your Own Kanoo page.

The 737 MAX has not yet been recertified in Ethiopia or Indonesia, with the latter not expected to do so any time soon. But expectations in the African country are more optimistic for the model.



