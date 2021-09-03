After being caught cheating, MC Poze provokes his ex into a night out with friends

Sightings with women in a nightclub, a breakup announcement and a night out with friends mark the end of MC Poze do Rodo’s relationship with Vivianne Noronha. Hours after announcing the split, Poze got together with friends and enjoyed an intimate night out in the presence of friends, drinking, loud music and innuendo. This morning (3/9), he published a Story to the sound of Falador Passa Mal, by Jorge Aragão, mocking the fact that his publications are receiving 2 million views.

For those who don’t remember, last Wednesday (1st/9), MC Poze was seen at the All in nightclub, in Rio de Janeiro, alongside women and other famous singers, including Orochi – who organized an after event at his house . After what happened, the former couple stopped following on social networks. Hours later came confirmation of separation.

MC Poze and girlfriend MC Poze and Vivianne NoronhaReproduction/Instagram MC POZE the relationship is overREPRODUCTION mc poze 2 The message he published in Storiesreproduction mc poze They have two children and are expecting a thirdPlay/ Instagram MC Poze do Rodo he was seen in a nightclubReproduction/Instagram 0

The MC’s attitudes have not resonated well on social networks and his name ended up in yesterday’s Trending Topics on Twitter. Internet users came to Viviane’s defense for the singer’s behavior and also praised the mature attitude of the young woman with the negative repercussions on the end of their relationship. On Instagram, she just said that she was fine: “For those who are texting me if I’m fine, it’s all right”.

Also showing her support for the influencer was rapper Azzy: “You look like a very strong woman, that’s clear and inspiring. Keep it up, just like that, because you’re going far, okay? Anything you need, my love, I’m here. A kiss for you and the children. A hug even at a distance, feel very hugged”, she said.

The former couple announced their third pregnancy on 8/23 and the news became one of the most talked about topics on the web, due to their young age. The MC, in his 20s, and Vivianne, 17, are already the parents of Julia, 2, and Miguel, 8 months old.