After Britney Spears is charged with an assault officer, the prosecution decides not to file a complaint; know details

After being accused of assaulting one of her employees with a cell phone, in an incident that allegedly happened last month, in her own home, Britney Spears doesn’t need to worry anymore. This Wednesday (1st), TMZ revealed that the Ventura County Prosecutor’s Office, in California, does not intend to file any complaint against the singer.

According to the publication, the prosecutor said the office refused to file charges “on the basis of insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the absence of injury to the employee, or significant damage to the telephone”. According to the website, due to the lack of evidence, the whole case was reduced to one word against the other.

The artist’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, also spoke about the case. “As I’ve stated before, this was nothing more than sensational tabloid coverage – an exaggerated ‘he said, she said’ over a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe instead of Britney Spears, this would not have received attention or been covered [na mídia] no way”, he said.

He continued, stating that the situation took on a very exaggerated proportion: “Anyone can file an indictment, but it should never have gone this far and we’re glad the prosecution did the right thing. Unfortunately, it is evident that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope that the media and others will have more respect for Ms. Spears in the future.” TMZ also confirmed that the employee involved in the case is no longer working with the pop princess.

understand the case

On August 16, E! News revealed that the star was being investigated by the Ventura County Police Department for assaulting one of its employees. According to the publication, the employee claimed that Britney had taken the cell phone from her hands after “confronting her”, when returning from a trip to the vet. The maid reported that the singer “slapped her hand,” as reported by police. However, the department said the diva’s collaborator “was not hurt.”

The deputies were called to Britney’s residence, but when they arrived at the scene, they were informed that the employee had already left the house and gone to the Thousand Oaks police station to report the alleged assault. The complaint was filed there. Meanwhile, the other agents tried to contact the artist to find out her side of the story, “but she wouldn’t talk to them”, said the authorities.

Continues after Advertising

At the time, a source close to Brit denied to TMZ that there was any physical struggle between the artist and the employee. According to this insider’s account, the police department would have told the diva’s team that the investigation would come to nothing.