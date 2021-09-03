After criticism for calling the child a drug dealer, Leo Picon says he’s going to leave social networks

Leo Picon he declared, this Thursday (2nd), that he is taking a break from social networks. The influencer shared a video in which he called a child a drug dealer, and received several criticisms from netizens.

He explained, in a publication, that he has a clear conscience and that he is aware that he was wrong. “I can’t deny the responsibility I carry on this path of representing, being a leader and example for such special people, and I’m the one who charges me the most for that because I know how special these people are. The truth is that I’m disappointed in myself,” he said.

The influencer said he had no intention of harming anyone. “Even if I have, I never wanted to harm anyone in any of my actions or mistakes. I ask for forgiveness to everyone who may have offended, harmed or hurt through any immature or thoughtless attitude over these 25 years lived intensely.”

“I’m going to give myself some time to think away from the networks I’ve been in uninterruptedly for so many years. Reinforce in me, with myself, the feelings I want to transmit and come back with them stronger, channeled in my art, in my life and in yours. I am well. I’ll come back better! Better than anyone else. Better than today. Until then,” concluded Leo.

See the full publication:

