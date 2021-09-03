After defeat to Sweden, Luis Enrique says Spain is “by a hair” in qualifying | qualifiers – europe

Spain lost to Sweden 2-1 and left the lead of Group B of the European qualifiers. At the press conference after the match, coach Luis Enrique showed pessimism about the team’s classification for the 2022 World Cup.

— We are by a thread. It’s hard to be optimistic right now. We depend on Sweden not winning the remaining games. We’ll see, but we have to wait for a mistake by the leader of the group and we won’t fail anymore. I’m worried because the classification does not depend only on us – said the coach on Thursday.

We met by a thread with this defeat. Right now who is in first is Sweden”. — Luis Enrique, in a post-game interview with TVE channel

1 of 1 Luis Enrique gives interview after Spain lost to Sweden in European qualifiers — Photo: AFP Luis Enrique gives an interview after Spain lost to Sweden in the European qualifiers — Photo: AFP

Check out the European Cup qualifiers table

Sweden lead Group B with nine points, two more than Spain. However, Luis Enrique’s team has one more game. The first placed in the bracket guarantees a direct spot in the World Cup, and the second must compete in the repechage.

In Luis Enrique’s opinion, Spain didn’t have a bad match against Sweden. He showed ambition, had good positioning and created goal chances. But he lost the ball a lot to the opponent, with a lot of unprotected field in the defense.