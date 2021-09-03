After Maria Marta’s betrayal, José Alfredo is unmasked and arrested · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will be betrayed and unmasked by Maria Maria (Lilia Cabral) in Império. Madame will report her husband’s whereabouts to the police. He will be hiding in Unidos de Santa Teresa and will end up trapped in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters of the serial, the rich woman will discover that he will be staying in the samba school’s shed. Angry at the commander for never having appeared to her, the madame will report the protagonist to the Federal Police. He will leave the place in handcuffs, and the bitch will regret her decision.

“Forgive me, Joe! I love you so much. You know I wouldn’t do anything wrong. I know I’m asking too much, you’ll never forgive me. But it’s your fault, Joe! Because you insist on not showing up.” , will say the mother of Maria Clara (Andréia Horta).

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#72 – Angel and Alex have explosive encounter in Secret Truths!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.